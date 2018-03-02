Indore: Crime branch arrested two persons for online fraud

Indore: Two persons were arrested by crime branch in connection with online fraud on Thursday. The accused had created a page of a fake company on Facebook and were luring people to buy branded garments. ASP (crime) Amarendra Singh said that we had received a complaint that there were some persons from the city as well involved in the online fraud.

Crime branch and a team from Hira Nagar police station nabbed the accused Vishal Bamaniya of Maa Sharda Nagar and his friend Prince Kushwah of Lahiya Colony. During interrogation, they informed police that they had created a fake company page on Facebook with the name Angel Garments in which they used to display branded garments for sell. Many people from New Delhi, UP, Tamilnadu, Maharashtra and MP had ordered the garments and they had paid money online but the accused did not send their orders after receiving money and used to change mobile number to avoid contact.

The accused so far has duped lakhs of rupees from the people of various states. A mobile phone and ATM card was seized from them and they were booked under section 420, 34 of IPC and 66 IT Act. Police said that the accused were influenced with film actors and used to follow their lifestyle. They had started committing online fraud to become rich in less time.