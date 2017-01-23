Indore: ‘Create Stories Kala Ki Gantantrata’ on January 26

Indore: Celebrating Republic Day by helping people bring out their innate talents, DS event management is organising ‘Create Stories Kala Ki Gantantrata’ on Jan 26 at Monkey Café. The Free Press Journal invites all the readers to participate in various creative activities.

Talking about the event, organiser Deepak Sharma said, “Most people are born creative, of course their skills vary.” He elaborated that some people are great at painting and drawing while others are better poets and managers.

“Everything if done wholeheartedly is an art and we are just trying to help people in discovering their skills by providing a platform,” Sharma said. He explained that everyone can bring out their talent by trying different activities.

Discussing the event, Sharma said, “We have Zumba trainers for fitness freaks and dance lovers, professionals from Sarfarosh drama group and open painting fiesta.” He elaborated that everyone can learn, inspire and perform art at the event.

“We are open to people who want to write their stories, sing songs and present their artistic work, but we are not selling any art,” Sharma said. He explained that creativity is best appreciated when not marked by price tags.