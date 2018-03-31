Indore: ‘Crayons form sweetest part of our life’

Indore: From exploring, observing to creating and colouring their own designs, crayons colours are the first mode of expression for most people. With an opportunity to colour alphabets and animals, crayon colours become an essential part of childhood. Though pencil colours are easier to use, crayons used for the first time are never forgotten.

National Crayon Day is observed on March 31 every year. Talking about the day, residents shared their memories and fondness for crayons with Free Press. Excerpts

Re-living childhood with crayons and Varoon

My life has turned around as I am re-living my childhood with my son Varoon. He is also fond of bright colours like me. I loved colours but I had forgotten about them. Complications in life steal our favourite childhood memories. Varoon has brought back those memories and we both play with crayons together now. I am so happy to have found crayons and my childhood again because of my son.

A journey with colours

I have always been fond of colours. I am a paediatrician by profession but an artist by choice. I love to paint using all kinds of colours. I am grateful to the first pack of crayons that found its way to me as a gift and helped me in finding my passion.

Crayons develop sensory processing

Colouring with crayons deepens child’s endurance in completing writing tasks. Colouring is a motor nerve strengthening tool that many occupational therapists recommend and use in treatment sessions. Colouring with crayons is a resistive task that provides the small muscles in the hand to work the waxy crayon onto colouring sheets. Unlike a marker, children can colour lightly or very dark by exerting more pressure. This develops their sensory processing.

Crayon built textures, creative shading

My fondness for art began as I observed my mother who could create a work of art from anything. She often made beautiful paintings on broken tiles in our house.I was first exposed to crayons in pre-school. I would play with crayons the entire day. I still love crayons because they remind me of my childhood. I ensure that all my students begin with crayons, because they not only build our muscles but also help in creative shading. Crayons with their strong texture form an essential part of many interesting paintings.

Designing textures using crayons

I still love crayons because of their feel and simplicity. I remember falling in love with crayons when my son Sumedh was in pre-school. There were various tasks allotted like colouring alphabets and pictures. I began my own book of designs with him. I started with colouring alphabets to teach him. Further, I twisted and formed interesting designs using crayon textures. Crayons form memories of my son’s childhood and sweetest time of my time.