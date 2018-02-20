Indore: Court orders to file cheque bounce case against minister Patwa

Indore: District Court on Monday ordered to lodge a criminal case against minister of state for culture and tourism Surendra Patwa in a case of cheque bounce. The court has also summoned Patwa to appear before it on May 7 and make his submissions.

Judicial magistrate MP Namdeo ordered registration of a case against Patwa under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act after examining the documents submitted by a local firm, Harish Traders, which had approached the court.

As per the case, Harish Traders, located in Polo Ground, had sued Patwa in a cheque bounce case of Rs 10 lakh which he had borrowed in June 15, 2015. Patwa had promised to return the amount with an interest of 15 per cent per annum, but he stopped returning the amount as well as the interest after March 2017.

Complainant’s lawyer Sanjay Tiwari said that Patwa, in his capacity as the head of a Hindu Undivided Family (HUF), had borrowed the amount from Harish Traders for his family business, but he defaulted on repayment.

Patwa had given a cheque dated January 2018 to Harish Traders which was bounced due to insufficient funds in the bank account, and he didn’t pay up even after repeated notices, after which the firm sued him.

Notably, another similar case of cheque bounce of Rs 12 lakh against the minister had come to fore a few days ago.