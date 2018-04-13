Indore: Counsellors cannot meet family for organ donation says MYH

Indore: Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital administration on Thursday decided not to allow organ donation counsellors to meet the family members of any patient before doctors declare them brain dead. Superintendent of the hospital Dr VS Pal said, “We will ensure that no counsellor will meet the family members of the patient before the doctors confirm him or her to be brain dead. We will not allow anyone except doctors to meet the family members till then.”

Coordinator of organ donation in MY Hospital Dr AD Bhatnagar said, “We didn’t declare the patient brain dead as his conditions was not stable.” He said he doesn’t know from where activists of NGO Muskan learned about the brain dead status of the patient.

Sachin Badgujar, who was shifted to MY hospital from Bombay Hospital two days ago, succumbed to injuries on Thursday morning. His family members had lodged a written complaint against the NGO activists for forcing them to donate his organs before he was declared brain dead.

“We didn’t get any information about brain dead patient from MY Hospital or from Bombay Hospital. We have directed all the hospitals to inform us about brain deaths. NGO would have got information from any other source about the patient,” said Indore Organ Donation Society secretary Dr Sanjay Dixit.