Indore: Cos likely to land in Pithampur in four months

Indore: State Industry Minister Rajendra Shukla has said the state government is monitoring EOIs worth Rs 5 lakh crore, received during the Global Investors Summit (GIS-2016), held here recently.

“Some companies would land in Pithampur during this period,” he said.

Describing Indore as a ‘gateway of Investment’ of MP, Shukla said the EOIs are monitored by the chief minister, chief secretary and the MDs of the AKVNs.

He was talking to media persons here on Friday on the sidelines of Industrial Engineering Expo.

The state government has sought project details from these companies. He further said that allotment of land was made to certain companies including Patanjali Group of Baba Ramdev and most likely they will conduct bhoomi pujan in next four months.

Slot is sought at JNPT

Citing the typical geographical situation of the state, which is a land-locked one, Shukla said that during meeting with Union Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitaraman he had sought a special slot for consignments of exporters of the state at Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, Mumbai. This will provide a congestion free space for speedy shipment of cargos from the state at JNPT.

Earlier, Shukla inaugurated the fourth Industrial Engineering Expo at Labh Ganga Garden, which is being jointly organised by Association of Industries of MP and Future Communication and over 180 companies are exhibiting their products and services. On this occasion, president of AIMP OP Dhoot and secretary Yogesh Mehta and several other industrialists were present. Addressing the event, Shukla applauded efforts of industrialists of the city and said Indore has become a gateway of investment of MP, from where investment flows out to Bhopal, Jabalpur, Gwalior and other cities. Every investor wants to set-up unit in Pithmapur and Indore only but due to no land available here, we are developing new industrial areas in their proximity. Future Communication directors Amay Gokhale and Laxman Dubey said that about 180 exhibitors from across the country will participate in the expo.

Of the total, 100 exhibitors will be from Madhya Pradesh while the rest from other states and some are from other countries. Small and micro industries will get an opportunity to interact with large companies and share technological expertise. This expo is also a great opportunity for start-ups to get a marketing platform.”