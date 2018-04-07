Indore: Cops gear up for social media-fuelled shutdown call

Indore: The state police department on Friday issued an appeal to people to maintain peace following a call given by social media and WhatsApp groups for Bharat Bandh on April 10. The call has been given by people opposed to caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

This made Madhya Pradesh police to issue an appeal for calm and peace. Responding to a media query on shutdown calls being circulated on social media by groups opposed to reservations, director general of police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla said the police was prepared to deal with any situation.

“We are appealing to citizens to maintain peace and harmony in the state. But we are equally prepared to deal with any untoward situation,” Shukla told reporters here on Friday.”There may be differences among members of different communities but they should not resort to violence.

Peace and harmony is necessary for the state to prosper,” Shukla said.A shutdown on April 2 by Dalit outfits opposing the alleged dilution of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act had led to large-scale violence in Chambal-Gwalior region of the state that had left eight people dead and scores including 54 policemen injured. The violence on April 2 had led to allegations of failure on the part of the police’s intelligence gathering mechanism.

Talking to Free Press, Singapore Township Green View resident Kriti Parashar said government should stop caste-based reservation as incompetent people get opportunities and qualified people are denied the same opportunities. “People who will oppose should not resort to violence during their protest,” she said.

Kalani Nagar resident and hedge fund manager Gaurav Upadhyay said reservation should be enforced for economically backward sections who can’t afford studies. “Due to caste-based reservation, people who are financially strong get benefits of various government schemes,” he told Free Press.