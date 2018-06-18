Indore: Connecting people through memories and stories, the ‘Create Stories’ way

Indore: Father plays an important role in development of child into a responsible citizen. However, many children have not been blessed with fatherly care and protection. On the other hand, many elderly people have children who live in other countries. Connecting people from all walks of life in a ‘chaupal’ environment, Create Stories Social Welfare Society organised ‘Papa Kehte Hain’ at Thelewala café in Vijaynagar on Sunday.

On the occasion, children tried to express their feelings about their fathers quoting their personalities etc while seniors reminisced their own childhood. Fitness instructor Aarti Maheshwari, Padma Shri Bhalu Mondhe, writer Jyoti Jain, student Rashika Joshi, engineering student Rajshri Tolani, retired professional Vyapak Sood, Dr Usha Shrivastava, school student Abu Baker and management student Divya Singh shared their memories.

Building trust by good upbringing

I will share an incident about my childhood. I was returning home, when a boy riding a cycle touched my shoulder. I took out my shoe and threw it at him leaving him a muddy mark on his shirt. I came home and told my dad about it. He appreciated me. That was the relation I had with my father. He trusted his upbringing and never questioned my decision even when I married Jimmy. Parents need to build trust with their children while providing them education beyond books.

Mothers often play role of fathers

I was informed about the expected dates of birth of my daughter in a letter. I took leave accordingly but the birth was delayed and I had to return and resume duties. The first time I saw my daughter, she was six months old. Even after that, I saw her in breaks of years for a couple of days. My wife played the role of both mother and father. Only a woman can do that and hence I dedicate this Father’s Day to every mother.

Grandfather’s motivation kept his creative candle alive

My grandfather was a creative person and he motivated me when I made my first art using soil and ‘parmal’. Further, I made more artworks and made interesting models using egg shells, paper and soil. Times changed and as I learned about computer designing, I decided to make everyone smile with happy messages and jokes. I still re-make all the wedding cards into envelopes, craft traditional arts using leftovers in house and try to keep my house welcoming, because that is what my grandfather taught me.