Indore: Conman dupes goldsmith of ornaments worth Rs 4 lakh

Mhow: An unidentified youth reached the shop of a goldsmith here on Friday to purchase a ‘tabiz’, worth of Rs100 and took away precious ornaments worth Rs4 lakh after duping the goldsmith.

When the goldsmith was showing the ‘tabiz’ to the conman, he misguided the shopkeeper and took away a box of ornaments from the shop. The event was recorded in CCTV cameras of the shop. After the incident, the shopkeeper reached the local police station and lodged a complaint against the unidentified conman. The police have started investigations.