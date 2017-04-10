Indore: Congress protests hike in power tariff, demands roll back of decision

Dewas: Congress members from Dewas district on Saturday staged protest against the government decision to hike power tariff in the state. Congress party workers submitted to memorandum to the naib tehsildar Praveen Patidar addressing state governor here at the district collector office.

Dewas block Congress president Imtiyaz Sheikh Bhalu, Dipesh Kanugo, acting president Ajay Singh Makkad and others took out rally from Chamunda Complex situated Congress party office to collector office.

Congress members said that the electricity board has been regularly increasing power tariff in the state and its directly affecting the monthly budget of middle-class and lower middle-class families in the state. According to information, state electricity regulatory commission (MPERC) has hiked the power tariff by an average of 9.48 percent for 2017-18 fiscal year. The revised tariff will come into force from April 10.

The Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued the revised tariff following the power companies proposed for the hike. In the Industrial category, the hike is 5.02 per cent and in the agriculture category, the hike is 13.18 per cent. The hike in domestic consumer category stands at 7.83 per cent whereas in the non-domestic category, the MPERC has hiked the tariff by 7.55 per cent.