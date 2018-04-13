Indore: Congress launches Jansamvad Yatra to counter BJP

Indore: As the assembly elections in the state draw closer, Congress and Bhartiya Janata Party have begun to woo farmers. The BJP had recently organised Kisan Samman Yatra in Rau constituency as it was the focal point of farmers’ protest in Indore district against the government during the agitation launched by farmers in May-June last year.

To counter it, the Congress party held ‘Jansamvad yatra’ in all the municipal wards of Rau constituency on Thursday with an aim to inform people about the failures of BJP government and welfare schemes launched by Congress party for farmers in last 60 years.

Indore City Congress Committee spokesperson Jauhar Manpurwala said, “We will organise Jansamvad programme and rally in every ward of the city. We have started it with ward No 79 in Vishnupuri area under Rau constituency.” He said that the aim of organising Jansamvad is to prevent people, especially farmers, from falling for BJP leaders who reach their doorsteps through various yatras.

“We will inform people about VYAPAM scam, Narmada Yatra scam. We will inform about Indira Awas Yojana, MNREGA and developments taken under JNNURM. These were given by Congress to them in last 60 years,” Manpurwala said. The rally was led by Rau (Congress) MLA Jeetu Patwari and other party leaders. The party is attempting to retain Rau seat.

Patwari uses Facebook

Congress MLA Jeetu Patwari on Wednesday went live on Facebook to address farmers in his constituency and appealed to them not to fall for BJP. “Highest number of farmers committed suicide in the state due to anti-farmer policy of state government. Farmers are not getting proper values of their crops but the government has been trying to fool them with failed Bhawantar Yojana,” Patwari said. He asked farmers to question BJP leaders about the false promises made by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.