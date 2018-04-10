Indore: Congress activists stage protest at Lokayukta office

Indore: The Congress party activists staged demonstration at Lokayukta office on Monday against the alleged scam that has surfaced in Narmada Yatra, which was organised by chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, the Congressmen didn’t even wait to get the office open and ended the demonstration before 11 am.

The demonstration, led by Rajiv Vikas Kendra president Devendra Yadav, started at 9.30 am during which Congressmen played drums, dholak and raised slogans against BJP leaders involved in it. The demonstrators protested against Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s decision to accord minister of state status to sadhus.

Addressing media, Yadav said Shivraj’s government has become notorious for scams and corruption. “After Vyapam, Shivraj has fooled people through Narmada Yatra and plantation drive in which he claimed to have planted more than 6.6 crore saplings in the state mainly on banks of Narmada river,” he added. Yadav said Congress party will file a complaint against government with Lokayukta to probe the scams.