Indore: Cong to ensure justice to farmers- Scindia

Malhargarh/ Mandsaur: Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday visited Mandsaur district and met grieving families of farmers killed in police firing and lathicharge during farmers’ agitation in the first week of June.

Congress MP from Guna was earlier denied permission to meet the families and booked under section 151 of CrPC. Scindia who took part in the Congress protest at Khalghat in the afternoon left soon after the protest ended. His first halt was at the house of farmer Ghanshyam Dhakar at Barwan village. Later he visited Abhishek Patidar’s place in Barkheda Panth village where he paid tribute to him and interacted with Dinesh Patidar, father of Abhishek and consoled him. Scindia said that Congress will always be with farmers and now the party would fight for the justice of farmers.

He also met the kin of Satyanarayan Patidar in Lodh village, relatives of Poonamchand alias Bablu Patidar in Takrawad village, Chetram Patidar at Nayakheda, Neemuch, Kanhaiyalal Patidar’s family at Chillor Pipliya and Abhishekh’s near ones at Barkhedapant.

Former MP Minakshi Natrajan, Suwasara MLA Hardeep Singh Dang, Mukesh Kala, municipal council vice-president Parshuram Sisodiya, Block Congress spokesman Bhupendra Mahawar and others were present during the meeting. As a mark of protest, Scindia and hundreds of supporters sported black armbands.

Scindia had tried to meet the families on June 13, soon after the deaths, but had been denied permission and had been booked under section 151 of CrPC and was forced to turn back from Jaora town, some 40 km away from Mandsaur.

Talking to the media, he criticised Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and said that it was inhuman that police firing made a 26-year-old woman a widow with a seven-year-old son and a one-and-half-month-old daughter.

“Would the compensation bring back the bread earners of the families? What would Shivraj Singh know about the pain felt by a widow with two-and-half-year old child in her lap?” Scindia asked.