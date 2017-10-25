Indore: Cong factions wash dirty linen in public

Indore: Ahead of Assembly elections in state scheduled next year, serious internal strife in the city Congress unit and also, growing discontent among party members over party functioning came to fore, as two rival factions of city Congress created ruckus during a crucial meeting held here in Gandhi Hall on Tuesday.

State in charge and secretary of All India Congress Committee, Sanjay Kapoor was in city to hold a meeting with Congress leaders and activists to chalk out strategies for the forthcoming elections and also, boost their morale with the party’s ‘strong’ position in forthcoming Gujarat assembly elections.

However, two factions of the party led by former Member of Parliament (MP) Sajjan Singh Verma and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ashwin Joshi clashed with each other over sharing dais with Kapoor and shouted slogans in support of their respective leaders, creating a chaos in the hall.

The ruckus started when Kapoor addressed some of the activists led by Joshi, enraging his opponent Sajjan Singh and his followers. Senior Congress leader Kripashankar Shukla too left the meeting after the ruckus.

The show of strength by supporters of the rival leaders flared up to such an extent that the meeting of city Congress leaders with Kapoor could not be held. However, Kapoor met activists of the district Congress and discussed several strategies of the forthcoming Assembly election in state.

Some activists also lodged a complaint with Kapoor about favouritism prevalent in the party and also, appealed him to announce the city level committee of the party. Women activists of the party alleged male dominance in the entire party and demanded equal weightage during ticket distribution.

“We work hard for the party; but at the time of ticket distribution, male leaders get the tickets even for their wives, who have always remained confined to the bed.

