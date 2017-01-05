Indore: Confidential inspection over, now formal survey to begin

Indore: A team from Union government visited the city and returned to New Delhi after taking stock of Indore’s cleanliness even as Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) did not get any air of their arrival here!

The IMC continues to wait for the ‘formal team’ from New Delhi to arrive in the city to review its measures taken for making and keeping the city clean.

“We have indication from New Delhi and Bhopal that the Central teams are visiting different cities for survey. Teams tasked with confidential survey may have come to the city and returned to Delhi but we have no clue about their visit here,” said additional municipal commissioner Rohan Saxena.

He said that what would be the meaning of confidential survey if they would come to know about team members coming to the city for secret review for cleanliness and sanitation. Contractor Swapnil Thakur of Sawariya Nagar claimed that some outsiders were found talking to residents on Tuesday about garbage management system of the city.

Some sanitation workers of the IMC also informed their seniors that they had spotted some people roaming around the city to take stock of garbage situation. But the officials chose to remain non-committal over the issue.

Saxena said that two types of teams are formed by the government to carry out survey under Swachh Survekshan. “One team is tasked with confidential survey and other with formal survey. We are waiting for the team which has been entrusted responsibility of conducting formal survey to visit the city,” he said adding that they have not got any information from Delhi as to when the team for formal survey would be arriving in the city.

Initially, the IMC was informed by the Centre that its team would survey the city from January 3 to 5. Under Swachh Survekshan programme, about 500 cities across the country are to be granted rankings for cleanliness and sanitation.

The cities will be evaluated by collection of data from municipal bodies, data collected from direct observation by the teams and citizen feedback.

All these three put together have 111 parameters and the maximum marks that a city can get are 2,000.

Indore city, which was ranked 25th across the country in last survey, is aiming high, given the work done by it to deal with garbage menace and check open defecation.

“We have done a lot of work in past one year to make the city clean and hygienic. We have successfully launched door-to-door garbage collection and constructed more than 12000 public toilets to check open defecation. We are confidant of getting high ranking in Swachh Survekshan,” Saxena said.