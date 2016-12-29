Indore: Complete UG syllabi by March end tells DAVV to colleges

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has planned to complete summer season semester exams of under-graduate courses by mid May and subsequently declare results by June following an announcement by higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya that from academic session the state would go back to annual pattern of exam.

“Session 2015-16s summer semester exams had stretched till July. We dont want same to happen with session 2016-17 summer semester exams as from next academic year new pattern of exams will be introduce. So we have decided to complete UG second, fourth and sixth semester exams by mid May”, deputy registrar (exams) Prajwal Khare said.

He said that the university has also directed the colleges affiliated to it to complete syllabi of courses of second, fourth and sixth semesters by March end anyhow so that exams could be held in April.

“We have tentatively planned to hold exams from April 20”, said Khare adding that they would declare results of these exams by June end.

Currently, the university is holding third and fifth semester exams while first semester exams recently got over.

The university stated that they would release results of first semester exams by January end while third and fifth semester exams results would be declared by February end.