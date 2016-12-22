Indore: Combat army pre-primary school annual program held

Mhow: The Annual Day celebration of Combat Army Pre Primary School (CAPPS) was held on December 18. President of the School Management Committee Sonia Tewari was the chief guest on the occasion.

CAPPS was established under the aegis of Army War College in 1989 with three pre-primary classes (Play way, Lower KG and Upper KG) for providing pre-primary education to the wards/children of service persons and civilians of Mhow. The school has qualified and experienced teachers who have added value to the school while improving the teaching techniques relevant to the present day environment.

The event was attended by the enthusiastic parents of the tiny tots. A spellbinding programme was presented by the children. The parents were enthralled by the cultural extravaganza presented before them. At the end the achievers in various fields were felicitated by Sonia Tewari. She complimented the teachers and the students on presenting such a wonderful show. She was also appreciative of the progress shown by the school in the academic year and wished school continued the good work in times to come. The parents also interacted with her after the show to express their satisfaction with the growth and development of their wards in the school.