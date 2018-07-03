Indore: Colleges should obtain NAAC accreditation by 2022, says Anandiben Patel

Indore: Chancellor of state universities Anandiben Patel has made it mandatory for all colleges in the state to obtain accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) by 2020. “In a meeting of vice-chancellors on Monday, the Chancellor directed state universities to ensure that all colleges under their jurisdiction compulsorily get accredited from NAAC by 2020,” said DAVV vice- chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad.

Dhakad said that they would link NAAC accreditation to affiliation. “Only those colleges, which obtain NAAC accreditation, will be awarded affiliation,” he added. The Chancellor directed the universities to take steps for improving their rankings awarded by National Institutions Ranking Framework (NIRF).

According to sources, Patel expressed displeasure over poor performance of universities in national rankings and directed them to raise their standards. She directed the universities to make examination system more transparent, revise curriculum periodically, start moderation of question papers to check mistakes, introduce bar coding system in answer books, get CCTV cameras installed at exam centres etc.

She told V-Cs that the central government is pumping in crores of rupees through Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The funds should be utilised for improving infrastructure and facilities. Stressing on the need for enhancing research, Patel said that the universities should encourage their teachers to clinch more research projects from funding agencies.

On Skill India initiative, the Chancellor stated that the universities should start bachelor of vocational education (BVoc) programme. She also pushed for yoga courses and encouraging sports activities among students.

“Student tracking system should be set up”

The Chancellor directed the universities to set up student tracking system. The universities should track their students even after they graduated. She also directed universities to take help of alumni in placements of the students.

“Need to check ragging menace”

Patel directed universities to take more steps to check ragging menace. She said that MP was ranked second in the country in number of ragging cases. “This year, it should not be the case. The universities should step up for containing the menace,” she told V-Cs.

She also directed the V-Cs to hold induction programme for six days instead of one day. A week-long programme will promote interaction between freshers and senior students, she added. Patel also directed the universities to hold convocation for 2016-17 and 2017-18 batches together.