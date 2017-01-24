Indore: Colleges asked to furnish info for AISHE

Indore: Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) has directed colleges affiliated to it to provide information sought for All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) by March 20 failing which their affiliations could be withdrawn.

“So far only 12 colleges out of 280 under the DAVV have uploaded information related to number of students, faculty members, infrastructure, facilities available on the campuses, on the AISHE website,” said Sumant Katilya, director of college development council at DAVV.

He said that the remaining colleges have been told to provide their respective details for AISHE by March 20 anyhow.

Citing directives by the Department of Higher Education (DHE), the DAVV has informed the colleges that if they failed meet the deadline the university would have to withdraw affiliations to them.

Katiyal said that the DHE has instructed the universities to ensure that no the delay in uploading information by colleges on AISHE website take place.

The DHE has directed universities in the State, including DAVV, to withdraw affiliation from the colleges found breaching the deadline set by the Ministry of Human Resource Development for uploading information on AISHE website for session 2016-17.

Though the MHRD has set April 13 deadline for providing information for AISHE website, the DAVV has advanced the time limit and fixed it at March 20.

“We have advanced the deadline to ensure that colleges do not wait for last days to upload information on AISHE website,” Katiyal said. It is to be noted that providing information for AISHE is a pre-condition of affiliation at DAVV.