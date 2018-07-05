Indore: College teachers threatens of stir for 7th pay scale

Indore: While admission process for 2018-19 session currently underway at institutes of higher learning in the state, teachers of government colleges have planned series of protests to push for their demand of seventh pay scale.

“Government is misleading us on the issue of seventh pay scale. If the scale was not given to us at the earliest, we will have to take to streets over the issue,” said MP Government Teacher Association general secretary Suresh Silawat said.

Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on November 2, 2017 had released a notification for implementation of seventh pay scale for college and university teachers. A committee was constituted by Department of Higher Education (DHE), Madhya Pradesh, for implementation of seventh pay scale to teachers in the state.

On the recommendation of the committee, the DHE had given its administrative approval for giving seventh pay scale to teachers and sent proposal to finance department. “Finance department raised objections on the proposal. The objections are totally uncalled for,” said association divisional secretary Sanjay Vyas.

Association divisional treasurer Pradeep Sharma said the burden of seventh payscale would not be entirely on state government. “50 percent of expenses would be borne by central government and state government will contribute the rest,” he said.

One-hour protest

Teachers will launch protest from Thursday. “We will start the series of protest with one-hour boycott of work,” association district secretary RC Dixit said. He said that they would avoid office work from 4 pm to 5 pm till July 11. “If the government does not accept our one point demand, then we will extend our protest from one hour to two hours till July 20. We will also not do admission related work during protest,” he said. They would go on masse leave on July 23 and take out a rally in Bhopal and gherao secretariat if government will not pay heed.