Indore: Collector conducts surprise inspection

Dewas: Collector Ashutosh Awasthi did a surprise inspection of Tonkkhurd.

He investigated the court of Tehsildar by going to the Tehsil office and took information about the investigation done under the revenue case management system.

He also conducted a surprise inspection of the district panchayat office and reprimanded Chief Executive Officer JN Solanki for poor hygiene and told him that if there was no cleanliness in the office then how the clean India Campaign will be successful in the district.