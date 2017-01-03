Indore: Cold wave, fog grip city

Visibility dropped to 100 meters at 7:30 am

Indore: Cold waves gripped the city once again as the maximum temperature dropped by 2 degrees Celsius on Monday. Residents also witnessed a foggy condition in the morning as the visibility at 7:30 was dropped to 100 meters only.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 24 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal. Cold waves also pulled down the night temperature by three degrees from Sunday as it was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius. “The intense chill conditions were generated due to pairing of cold winds blowing from the north and drizzles in northern part of the state.

The condition would remain for next couple of days and the temperature may fall more,” the Met officials said.

They added that the city would witness dense fog on Tuesday morning due to high pressure generated and increase in humidity due to rains, took place in nearby places of the city.

The change in weather condition also hit normal life hard and most hospitals recorded two-fold rise in patients mostly complaining of cold and cough and viral attack.