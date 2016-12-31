Indore: Code-28 teachers cry foul over seniority dissolve norms

Indore: Teachers appointed under Code-28 norms in colleges affiliated to the Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya are gearing up to oppose ‘two controversial norms’ which are against their interests.

“Norms pertaining to the teacher’s wish to change college and dissolve of their seniority while doing so are two controversial norms among others which are against the interest of teachers working in private colleges,” said Shyam Sunder Palod, a faculty with a private college.

He said that they would file a representation before the DAVV to amend these norms and if their demand was not met they may go on strike.

Appointment of teachers as per Code-28 norm at private colleges is a pre-requisite for grant affiliation.

To appoint teachers under this norm, a committee is constituted by the university which interviews candidates and approves appointments.

But when the teacher appointed at one college wishes to change the institute, he/she has to undergo interview again.

Also, his/her seniority is not counted when he/she is appointed in a new college.

Questioning these norms, Palod said that why the teacher has to undergo interview when a committee constituted by the university had already taken his/her interview at pervious posting.

“It is nothing but harassment. Also, the teacher’s seniority is dissolved if he/she changes the college,” he added.

Another teacher Raju C John also echoed similar views saying these two norms should be amended without much ado.

“Whenever these issues are raised with the DAVV, it promises to address them but under the pressure from the college management these norms are never addressed,” he said.

John said that the college managements do not want these norms to be changed so that their teachers do not think of moving to another institute.

The university’s argument over these issues is that it plays role in appointment of teachers but it is not their employer.

“Employer of a teacher of private college is always that college management. Management people also sit in the interview board along with DAVV’s committee members. So though we play role in appointment of teachers but technically their employer is the college management. So when a teacher wants to change college, his/her employer will change and he will have to undergo interview again,” said Sumant Katiyal, director, college development council at DAVV. He, however, agreed that a teacher’s seniority should not be null and void if he/she changed the college.

“If we will receive an application regarding change in this norm, the same will be put before executive council for consideration,” he said.

MBA exams from Jan 10, students claim syllabus incomplete

The DAVV has announced plans to hold MBA first semester exams from January 10 even as students crying foul stated that their syllabus is still not completed. However, vice chancellor Dr Narendra Dhakad is adamant to hold exams from the planned dates saying the university has to bring derailed exam calendar on track.

Recently, the DAVV declared timetable for MBA first and third semester exams. As per the timetable, the first semester exams would start from January 10 and third semester exams from January 11.

After going through the dates, a group of first semester students reached the university and requested to extend their exams at least by a month as their syllabus is still not completed.

They met the VC and informed him about this but he denied extending the exams saying that the university is trying to bring derailed exam calendar on track so it has to take some harsh decisions.

The students threatened to stage a demonstration over the issue and went away.

When contacted, the VC said that syllabus in most of the colleges is completed and the university is holding exams from January 10 after consulting directors of b-schools.