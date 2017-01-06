Indore: CMAT admit cards can be downloaded from January 13

Indore: Admit cards of common management admission test (CMAT), a gateway to B-schools in the country, will be released by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) on January 13 and will be available for download till exam day, reports MBAUniverse, a portal.

Candidates who have successfully registered for CMAT 2017 can download the admit card from AICTE website. AICTE sharing this information with the portal said “Candidates can print their admit card by going to AICTE’s website from January 13.”

CMAT 2017 will be held on January 28, 2017 as an online computer based test across the country. CMAT 2017 aspirants should know that no hard copy of the admit card will be sent by AICTE by post.

However, the CMAT 2017 admit card will also be sent on registered mail ID of the candidate.

Clarifying on the availability of CMAT 2017 admit card, AICTE has stated “Apart from the admit card made available online on the website, the admit card will be sent to the email address provided by the candidate. It is therefore, mandatory for the candidate to have a valid email account throughout the selection process.”

According to the instructions issued by AICTE the candidate need to login on the website in using their respective username & password and to print admit card directly from the website.

CMAT 2017 will be a computer based test (CBT) of 3 hours duration. The exam will be held in a single day and single session on January 28 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm in 62 cities across the country. January 29 is kept as a reserve day in case of any technical or other problem comes up on the exam day.