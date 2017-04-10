Indore: Cleaning with Colours inspires people towards change

Indore: Extending their arms to clean the city and inspire others to do the same, women of Colours Club organised ‘Cleaning with Colours’ a treasure hunt activity in which, women would not only found entertaining but also brought awareness and change in the society.

While cleanliness drive has found its means through music, there are still places in malls and corners of the city where the abhiyan has not been able to reach. Under the programme, more than 25 couples participated in clean up hunt, shopping mall hunt, newspaper hunt, handbag scavenger, photo and video scavenger. During the scavenger hunt, they paused on Free Press for finding the answer to newspaper clue hunt.

Talking about the event, participating couple Abha and Priyank Jajodia said, “We find the idea of looking out for garbage and cleaning the city much more efficient in bringing change than running a marathon.” They added that a couple of people noticed their actions and felt inspired to keep their surroundings clean even in public places.

Discussing the idea, participating couple Arpita and Anirudh Vaish said, “If we simply go around and broom dust from roads, it does not attract people’s attention, hence entertainment was added to the event.” They explained that tasks like clicking trash photographs in malls was added to the series of activities.

Sharing their experience, participating couple Varsha and Kapil Rathi said, “It was fun to browse around different areas in the city and inspire a change.” They added that cleanliness is the responsibility of people, which should be ensured by residents.

Following the song of ‘Swachh Bharat’, participating couple Tarang and Vivek Agrawal talked about the event quoting the need of such drives. “We need to awaken ourselves and people around us for cleaning our surroundings as dirty surroundings make us and our children sick,” they added.