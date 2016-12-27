Indore: Clean mission hit by dirty games

Indore: Protesting against the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC)’s move of introducing biometric machines for attendance, some sanitation workers on Monday struck their works, stage demonstrations at zonal offices, damaged IMC vehicles and litter garbage on roads.

The IMC has identified about 35 such sanitation workers and said that disciplinary action would be taken against them.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan was to attend a function organised by the IMC as part of ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’ in the city on Monday. However, that function was cancelled later.

But in an attempt to gain attention of the CM, who was in the city on Monday, some sanitation workers and other elements took to hooliganism against the IMC’s move of launching bio-metric attendance system.

Riding on two-wheelers these employees most of whom work under ‘Jagirdari system’ took to streets. They staged chakka jams at Palasia, Mhow Naka and in front of the IMC headquarters. They also went to Khajrana, Vijay Nagar, Pipliahana Square, Bengali Square, Pardeshipura, Subhash Nagar, Racecourse Road and other places and intercepted the IMC vehicles collecting garbage door-to-door. They also damaged vehicles and unloaded garbage on roads.

Some garbage containers were also emptied and waste was litter on roads.

Areas under Zonal offices numbers 6, 8, 9 and 10 remained the main target.

The protestors also thrashed some sanitation workers who were lifting garbage from different parts of the city as they refused to strike work on their call.

Mayor Malini Gaud denounced the protest and said that the union of workers is with the IMC. “Only a handful of workers went on strike. Nearly 95 per cent workers reported on duty and did not participate in the protest,” she said.

Gaud stated that a few workers and some anti-social elements are trying to play spoilsport to the Swachhta Abhiyan and such elements will not succeed in their mission.

FIR filed against hooligans

On the compliant of IMC, police lodged FIR against some persons who damaged the corporation’s vehicles and disrupted government works.

Municipal commissioner Manish Singh said that they have identified about 35 workers who were involved in hooliganism.

“With the help of video footage of CCTV cameras installed at various places in the city, we will establish identity of some others involved in the protest on Monday. Those permanent will be suspended and disciplinary action would be taken against them. Also, services of protesting muster

workers will be terminated,” Singh said.