Indore: Class IX student dies after two-wheeler skids off road

Indore: A Class IX student died when his scooter skidded off of the road. Aditya Gupta (14), a resident of Gaouri Nagar was going to play football when the tragedy struck. Police have registered a case and are investigating.

According to the police, the accident occurred in Yashoda Nagar on Thursday morning. Aditya was riding a Honda Activa scooter and was negotiating a turn in Yashoda Nagar when his two-wheeler skidded off the road and sustained serious injuries.

Aditya was rushed to a hospital and his family was informed. However, he succumbed to injuries later at the hospital. Aditya is survived by father Murli Gupta, mother and brother Karthik. His father is a businessman.

Getting over the grief, his family, through an agency donated Aditya’s eyes.