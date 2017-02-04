Indore: Clampdown on quacks, 10 clinics raided

Mhow: In order to put a curb on quacks practicing in the town, the district administration and doctors’ teams on Thursday launched a massive campaign against quacks and illegal dispensaries in the town.

Team lead by tehsildar Tapish Pandey with Madhya Bharat hospital manager Dr HR Verma visited various villages including Badgonda, Basipipri, Sonvaya, Talikheda, Khedi Sihod and Hyderabadi Basti and raided as many as 10 clinics operating without possessing legitimate documents and permissions. The team sealed three clinics preparing panchanama against them.

To check doctors’ expertise at the clinics, Dr Verma asked them to examine his blood pressure. At many places the team found that persons holding ayurvedic or homeopathy degrees were carrying out all the duties.

After the raid, Dr Verma said Medical Council of India (MCI) or relevant authorities only allowed ayurvedic or homeopathy degree holders to administer injection or glucose in case of emergency, but here they were running full-fledged allopathic dispensaries and clinics. They were not only minting money, but putting life of villagers in danger, Dr Verma added.