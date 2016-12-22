Indore: Civil engineer falls off from warehouse building, dies

Indore: A civil engineer accidentally fell from the second floor of an under construction warehouse on Nemawar Road on Wednesday.

He had gone there to inspect work when the incident occurred. Police sent the body for autopsy and started an investigation into the case.

According to the police, the incident took place around 10 am. A warehouse of BR Goyal is under construction on Nemawar Road where 44-year-old civil engineer Nitin Pathak, a resident of Ada Bazaar was working.

Preliminary investigation revealed that on Wednesday he went there for inspection and was standing near the railing when he lost the balance and fell from the second floor of the building.

He was taken to a hospital by his colleagues where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police are taking statements of his family members and are waiting for the autopsy report.