Indore city’s maiden start-up summit at IIM-I today

Indore: Under the aegis of NITI Aayog, a start-up summit is going to be organised in city on Tuesday, which will witness a heavy footfall of young entrepreneurs as well as investors. As many as 10 start-ups will be shortlisted for availing investors to their projects from the summit.

The National Institution for Transforming India, also called NITI Aayog, a premier policy ‘Think Tank’ of the Government of India, is for the first time going to organise a summit for promotion of start-ups in the city.

NITI Aayog, along with Wadhwani Foundation and Google Business Group (GBG) Indore is organising the summit on Tuesday at IIM Indore.

GBG Indore business manager Rohit informed that so far NITI Aayog was organising such events only in metro cities, but for the first time they are organising the event in the city, for which IIM-I campus has been selected as the venue.

He said that the theme of the summit is ‘pitch your start-up to investors’. Talking about the objective of the summit, Rohit said that all stake holders of the event always believe in bringing in front the innovative ideas of the young people. The event would be a platform for the entrepreneurs having innovative ideas to roll out their start-up and start-up investors both. As many as 10 start-up investors from the city would be participating in the event. In the summit 10 start-ups would be shortlisted, which would be called for their detailed presentation in Hyderabad. National Entrepreneurship Network (NEN), a global network of startup and SME entrepreneurs, mentors and investors, is also playing a vital role in organizing the event in the city. The aspirants can contact to helpdesk of NEN online.

NITI Aayog is providing both directional and policy inputs. While designing strategic and long term policies and programes for the Government of India, NITI Aayog also provides relevant technical advice in this matter.