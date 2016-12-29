Indore: City travel agent duped of Rs 1.08 cr by Delhi based company official

Indore: City crime branch on Wednesday arrested HR head of a New Delhi based company for allegedly duping a city based travel agency of Rs 1.08 crore. The accused was involved in referring to a person from UK to booked air tickets.

According to SP (headquarter) Mohd Yusuf Qureshi, Chand Singh Yadav, HR head of STI Sanoh India Ltd Gurgaon unit was arrested for duping Jose Travels of the city.

Yadav had contacted Jose Travel’s office a few days ago and requested to book air tickets for Kentdh Stone of UK. Keneth is employed with manufacturing unit of company in Bristol, UK, he said.

Trusting Yadav, travel agency owner issued air tickets worth Rs 1.08 crore to Keneth in UK on his email id between December 6 and December 13. When the travel agency owner asked for money to Keneth and Yadav via email, they started ignoring his emails.

Keneth, later send a document of remittance of money to travel agency owner but it was found to be fake as no money was credited in the account of the complainant. A team of crime branch police is investigating the matter and are trying to trace other accused in the case. Accused Yadav is being questioned fir further details.