Indore: City to host South Asian Speakers Summit in February

INDORE: The South Asian Speakers’ Summit will be held here on February 18-19, 2017.

“Speakers of parliaments of the South Asian nations will share their experiences and deliberate on their role in achieving sustainable development goals,” Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan told reporters after chairing a meeting to review the preparations for the summit.

The speakers of nine South Asian countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, are likely to take part in the conference, she said, adding that this time, Myanmar has also been invited to take part in it.

Indore is hosting the summit for the first time. The Speaker said this type of events are normally organised in the national capital.

“But, as per the wish of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that they should be held in other major cities too, so that the foreign delegates get an opportunity to understand the country better, we are organising the summit in Indore,” she said.

To a question, Mahajan said, “Demonetisation is in the interest of the nation and it will yield good results.”