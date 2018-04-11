Indore: City to build online data bank of old buildings 

Indore: Drawing lessons from the collapse of MS Lodge at Sarwate Bus stand on March 31 that claimed lives of 10 people, a system will be put in place for monitoring dangerous, old buildings in the city. An online data bank of such buildings would be set up. Moreover, an audit of buildings’ structural strength will be conducted in the area with help of private engineers and architects.

This was stated by Vivek Aggarwal, principal secretary of urban development department, while interacting with mediapersons at Residency Kothi on Tuesday. Aggarwal is a member of high level, three-member committee set up by state government to probe the reasons of collapse of MS Lodge.

The committee formed on directives of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is led by additional chief secretary (home) K K Singh. According to Aggarwal, state government has data bank of new buildings but data bank of old buildings has to be prepared. The creation of online data bank of old buildings will help in online monitoring of old structures.

This will also help people to know about such buildings. When asked about the negligence of IMC officers who overlook illegal construction, Aggarwal said that Indore is a big city. Even common people should come out to lodge complaints in this regard.

Buildings’ structural strength audit to be conducted

Later, Vivek Aggarwal reached the site of MS Lodge at Sarwate bus stand for spot inspection. He viewed the condition of other buildings. He directed IMC officials to conduct structural audit of buildings in the area to know their strength. The help of private engineers and architects will also be taken for the purpose. A section of traders and residents met Aggarwal and complained about unethical activities that took place in MS Lodge.

Statements recorded

Earlier, the statements of people were recorded in presence of Vivek Aggarwal at Residency Kothi. The statements of eye witnesses were recorded about collapse of MS Lodge. Aggarwal said the committee will soon submit its report to state government. The committee will also suggest ways to stop recurrence of such incidents in future.