Indore: City shivers under cold wave

Indore: Cold wave tightened its grip over the city as maximum temperature in the city plunged two degrees below the normal on Tuesday. Dense fog continued to envelop the city for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as the visibility level dropped to 400 meters.

Cold conditions forced the citizens to wrap themselves under warm clothes while doctors too suggested people to increase intake of hot edibles and apply suitable ointments to avoid skin rashes.

According to Regional Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 22 degrees Celsius, which was two degrees below the normal and the night temperature was dropped to 9.3 degrees Celsius.

“The intense chill conditions were generated due to cold winds blowing from the north and rise in humidity level. The condition would remain for the next couple of days and the temperature may fall more,” the Met officials said.

They added that the city would witness dense fog on Wednesday morning due to high pressure generated and increase in humidity due to rains, took place in nearby places of the city.