Indore: City Professor nominated for Leaders in Innovation Fellowship (LIF) Programme

Indore: Professor Hemant Marmat has been selected for Leaders in Innovation Fellowship (LIF) programme, which will be organised by Royal Academy of Engineering, London, UK.

He has been selected for two- week programme to be held from February 26, 2018 to March 10, 2018. He has been selected for this program under Newton Bhabha Scheme and having worked under the guidance of IIT, Indore.

Before leaving for London, Marmat told Free Press that he will present his best two ideas of innovation before investors. He said he will get a chance to prepare a full proof business plan under the guidance of world class mentors.

“Approximately five candidates have been selected for this fellowship from India and almost 20 from the different countries, so I feel lucky to be among them,” Marmat said. He said that this program is a chance for him to connect with LIF fellows.

According to Marmat, it will be a part of global network of over 550 researchers and innovators from 16 countries. “This is beyond dreams of many people,” Marmat said. His goal is to come up with an excellent commercialisation plan for his ideas.

“I will have access to international network of innovators; I plan to attract investors through this programme so that we may be able to start our venture as soon as possible,” Marmat said. He said that one needs exposure to prepare best business plan for innovation.

“If I am able to work out any of my ideas and get success, then there is a chance to showcase our innovation globally,” Marmat said.

During the two-week programme, there will be sessions on fund raising and pitching to whom and when, final pitching and how to create best business models to invite investors.

Prof Marmat’s innovative ideas

* Since most mishaps are often reported late in remote areas, he came up with the idea of advancing security for people there. He developed remote security information device system that can alarm police with reporting location in 15 seconds.

* Another idea that helped in getting the fellowship is ‘high load bearing paper bag’ that has been designed to handle weight up to 20 kgs.