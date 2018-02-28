Indore City likely to get direct trains to Hyderabad and Delhi

Indore: City is likely to receive two direct trains for Hyderabad and New Delhi and frequency of Indore-Patna train is expected to be increased from twice to thrice a week. Besides, five trains including Indore-Habibganj trains will start from Mhow from July 1, though the city arrival and departure timing will remain the same.

The possibilities came as Time Table Committee of railway ministry has recommended the facilities and a proposal regarding the same has been sent to railway minister for approval.

As per the procedure, following formal approval by the railway minister, the recommendations will be further sent to railway board, which would execute the recommendations. The three-day meeting of the Time Table Committee had begun on February 22 in Mumbai and the railway ministry has communicated about the developments to the office of Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday.

Sources at LS speaker office informed that the committee has accepted the demands presented by Mahajan. Notably, there is huge passenger traffic between Indore and Hyderabad due to large number of IT professionals in the city and thus, this train will avail a direct link between the two IT cities. Presently, passengers either have to catch train from Bhopal or travel this long distance by bus from the city. Meanwhile, holiday special Indore-New Delhi via Fatehabad-Ratlam, scheduled to start from April 18 from the city, will be converted as regular train from July 1. Initially this will run once a week.

5 city-bound trains to run from Mhow

In order to reduce pressure of starting trains from the city railway station due to shortage of its capacity, five city-bound trains, including Indore-Katra Malwa Express, Indore-Yashwantpur Express, Indore-Trivendrum Ahilya Nagari Express, Indore-Habibganj Intercity express and Indore-Bareli, will start their run from Mhow from July 1.

Gwalior-Bhind extended upto Ratlam

Indore-Gwalior and Indore-Bhind Intercity Express trains, was extended up to Ratlam. The train runs up to Gwalior three days a week, while for the rest of the week it runs up to Bhind. Actually, as the rack remained unused in the city, this has been extended up to Ratlam, said official sources.