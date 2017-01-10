Indore: City lad Gyayak Jain scores 100 percentile in CAT

Indore: City lad Gyayak Jain scored 100 percentile in the common admission test (CAT)-2016, results of which were announced on Monday. His wish is to pursue MBA from Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and then have a career in consultancy sector.

An alumnus of SICA School, Gyayak after completing his schooling had appeared in IIT-JEE. He cracked entrance exam with AIR-482 and took admission in mechanical branch at IIT Delhi.

After completing his engineering, Gyayak accepted job in a private company.

Gyayak while talking to Free Press said that he did not take any coaching for cracking CAT. I just took test series and cleared the CAT with 100 percentile.

He said that he was accepting admission offer from IIM Ahmedabad. “That’s the best b-school in the country, so my preference to IIM Ahmedabad is obvious,” he added.

Apart from Gyayak, many students from the city scored more than 90 percentile in the CAT-2016 which was held in 136 cities across the country on December 4.

