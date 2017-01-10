Free Press Journal
Indore: City lad Gyayak Jain scores 100 percentile in CAT

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 08:20 am
gyayak-jain

Indore: City lad Gyayak Jain scored 100 percentile in the common admission test (CAT)-2016, results of which were announced on Monday. His wish is to pursue MBA from Indian Institute of Management-Ahmedabad and then have a career in consultancy sector.

An alumnus of SICA School, Gyayak after completing his schooling had appeared in IIT-JEE. He cracked entrance exam with AIR-482 and took admission in mechanical branch at IIT Delhi.

After completing his engineering, Gyayak accepted job in a private company.


Gyayak while talking to Free Press said that he did not take any coaching for cracking CAT. I just took test series and cleared the CAT with 100 percentile.

He said that he was accepting admission offer from IIM Ahmedabad. “That’s the best b-school in the country, so my preference to IIM Ahmedabad is obvious,” he added.

Apart from Gyayak, many students from the city scored more than 90 percentile in the CAT-2016 which was held in 136 cities across the country on December 4.

Top 10 scorers from city

S.No      Name                                    Percentile

  1.     Gyayak Jain                         100
  2.     Divyansh Kharadkar          99.40
  3.     Akshat Saboo                      99.39
  4.     Palash Goyal                       98.95
  5.     Mohit Prajapati                  98.64
  6.     Abhishek Goyal                 98.20
  7.     Harshal Agrawal               98.19
  8.     Amit Goyal                          95.48
  9.     Ayush Ramchandani        95.48
  10.     Sahil Jatale                         94.86

