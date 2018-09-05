Indore: City fuel pumps to give additional discount on digital payments

Indore: Giving a further push to digital payments, city petrol pumps have decided to increase discount on fuel purchases made using credit/debit cards or e-wallets. “Decision has been taken on recommendation of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), which has taken up task of encouraging people to opt for digital payments,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh.

Currently, the oil companies including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOCL) and Hindustan Petroleum (HP) give minimum 70 percent discount on fuel purchases made using digital payments. At least 0.80 percent of additional discount over and above 0.70 percent would be given by petroleum companies in the city.

“IOCL has given consent to increase discount whereas talks are going on with HP,” said Singh. IOCL currently gives 0.70 percent and 0.75 percent discount on petrol and diesel purchases respectively made using credit/debit cards, e-wallets or mobile wallets. This discount would now be increased by 0.80 per cent on petrol and 0.85 per cent on diesel purchases.

“Indoreans in total would get 1.50 percent discount on petrol purchases and 1.60 per cent discount in diesel purchases,” municipal commissioner Singh said. He also said hotels in the city have also agreed to give two to three percent of discount on cashless payments.

“All types of hotels will give discount on accommodation if digital payment is made,” he said. The IMC also stated that the restaurants have also agreed to give discount to customers making digital payments. Gurukripa, Madhuram and other restaurants said they would start giving discount to customers from the date fixed by IMC. The municipal commissioner has directed his subordinates to convene a meeting with restaurants for finalising the date and discussing other modalities.