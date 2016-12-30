Indore: City cafes to face the brunt of demonetisation

Indore: Demonetisation seems to have dampened the spirit of New Year eve celebrations at city cafes. The Union government’s move has hit the cafes and coffee shops hard and most of them have decided not to roll-out any special offer for the New Year celebration like previous years. The cafes are facing sharp drop in business and bearing the brunt of demonetisation.

However, some of the cafes have planned to offer special schemes for the party lovers though the present business situation is not favourable.

Reeling under a severe cash crunch, residents have either dropped their party plans or the celebration would be a low-key affair.

Not only cafes but the whole sector at large appeared to have been affected, right from event managers to bands to individual musicians. According to estimates provided by event managers, the sales of tickets or passes are dropped by at least 30 per cent.

Event organisers have also clubbed their programmes with each other for a satisfactory business.

Ankit Shukla of INK Event Managers said, “We used to get ample number of bookings till last year for organising parties in cafes and at private places. But this year, we have to ask people to organise party and offered them special packages.”

He said that demonetisation has affected the business and the situation will not change soon.

Meanwhile, Priyank Jaiswal of Mangosteen Cafe said, “We are not offering any special package for party but only planned to allow liquor for the customers as they can enjoy food and starters in our cafe on nominal price but have to bring liquor by themselves.”

He said that the demonetisation has badly hit the business and sales have dropped by 25 per cent.

Managers at O2 Cafe, Chlorophyll and Cafe Mocha said that they have not planned any special program for New Year and will offer usual menu.

On condition of anonymity, one of the cafe managers said that they are facing loss in business after demonetisation and this year’s New Year booking are the lowest in last five years.

However, manager of Cafe Tarezza Morsin Gurjar said, “We are offering special packages to couples in our cafe along with unlimited liquor. Business has been hit due to demonetisation but we will organise party as we do every year.”