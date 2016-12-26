Indore: City artist plays ‘Santa’ to entertain poor, divyang children

Indore: Rajesh Mishra aka Guddu, a 43-year-old guitarist and music arranger, plays ‘Santa’ for poor kids in his own way by performing for them in free of cost.

It was not for the first time when Guddu and his group, International Rhythm, performed for the poor and divyang children but they are holding programmes for them for the last 15 years as part of celebrating foundation day of NGO, Sambhav.

“I use to play guitar and organise music programmes for entertainment of poor and divyang kids. People use to serve the society and poor by donating them money or food but I serve them in my own way,” he said.

Guddu and his group also organized free programmes to promote those poor children who do not get any platform to display their talent.

The group has organised thousands of programmes for free and also raised funds for them.

“We provided a platform for poor children on ‘World Music Day’ when we organized a 24-hour-long music and singing programme. Similarly, we also hold programmes on Ahilya Jayanti and Children’s Day etc,” Guddu said.

He had faced difficulties in his life and knows what poverty is and how it kills the talent.

“My father died in my childhood and my mother was the one who earns for our bread but posted at different place. I used to live with grandparents and had spent my childhood even without electricity at our home,” he shared.

Guddu was fond of music and turned his passion from the days when radio was the only source of entertainment. He had not learnt playing guitar from any professional but by watching others playing it.

“I know what poverty is and how it kills the talent. I had to struggle a lot since childhood and reached the place where I can provide help for others. With my struggles I learnt many things and decided to enlighten the future of poor children who have been hiding their talent in dark,” he added.

His group has donated music instruments to many children by collecting funds through their performances and efforts for nourishing their talent. Young singing sensation of city, Sakshi Holkar, Indian Idol fame, was also helped by the group.

Mishra had also arranged and performed for divyang children on December 25 as well.

When he did charity for Pak children in London

Guddu along with his group has performed in various countries and once his group got a chance to perform for poor children of Pakistan.

“The programme was organised by the NGO headed by famous comedian of Pakistan Omar Sharif. They offered us money but we refused it as we had got the chance to support the children of our neighboring country,” he said.

They had collected Rs 21 lakh in a two hour programme in a London hotel and donated it for the welfare of Pakistani children. Anup Kulpare, Babla Gajbhiye, Mahesh Bourasi, Master Sandeep, Ranjan Sir, Sakshi Holkar, Lilly Dabar and Ramesh Sen are the members of International Rhythm.