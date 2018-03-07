Indore: City airport best in service quality in Asia Pacific region

Indore: Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport has been selected for the award of best airport in Asia Pacific region by prestigious Airport Council International (ACI) on Tuesday. The selection was made in the category of two million passenger traffic and on the basis of their satisfaction.

ACI is a Montreal headquartered prestigious body which keeps watch on the quality of services delivered to the passengers by airports across the world. ACI World announced the world’s top airports for customer experience in 2017 on Tuesday.

Overwhelmed on the success of the airport, city airport director Aryama Sanyal said that “It’s really a proud moment for all of us. Only two airports from India are selected for this award. Indore and Ahmadabad are only two airports from India in the list of 15 airports across the world selected for this prestigious award.”

She said that the selection was made based on survey made on 34 key points. The city airport was selected in the category of airports having under two million passenger traffic.

The ASQ awards ceremony will be held during the inaugural ACI Customer Excellence Global Summit in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada from 10-13 September, hosted by Halifax International Airport Authority.

This year an unprecedented sixteen airports became the first time winners, challenging best-in-class airports in the delivery of top-quality customer service. This phenomenon reflects the increasingly competitive airport industry operating environment, where continuous service improvement is a key ingredient in business performance.

Notably, ASQ is the only worldwide programme to survey passengers at the airport on their day of travel. The programme measures passengers’ views of 34 key performance indicators. As many as 74% of the world’s top 100 busiest airports are part of the ASQ network which delivers 600,000 individual surveys per year in 42 languages in 84 countries. The programme served 343 airports in 2017.

“Objective measurement and benchmarking are critical in driving performance in any business especially in such a competitive and dynamic one as an airport,” said director general of ACI World, Angela Gittens.