Indore: Citizens, officials pick up broom to keep city clean as sweepers on leave

Indore: NGOs and voluntary organisations, corporators, private firm employees, municipal officers and residents picked up brooms as nearly 6,500 employees of Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) engaged in sweeping work took one-day leave for Goga Navmi, on Wednesday.

“Employees and labourers engaged in sweeping and sanitation works were on leave for Goga Navmi celebration on Wednesday, so others stepped in to do their job,” said municipal commissioner Asheesh Singh who himself was seen sweeping roads at Rajwada.

Singh along with ICICI Bank staff and others did sweeping at Sarafa, Banke Bihari Temple, Gopal Mandir and nearby locations.Officials of Crystal IT Park, Swastik Investment, Kotak Mahendra Bank also stepped in to maintain cleanliness in the city.Members of 56 Dukan Vyapari Sangh and residents of Silver Springs would took to sweeping work in different areas.