Indore: Christmas celebrated at Colonel’s Academy

Mhow: Colonel’s Academy celebrated Christmas festival with great enthusiasm. Children came dressed up in Christmas theme.

The school was looking beautiful with all the Christmas decorations. The whole atmosphere was festive and fun-filled with sound of carols and students cheering the arrival of Santa Claus with ringing bell. Children were told about the festival and its significance and story of Jesus Christ’s birth. Santa Claus distributed gifts, sweets and cakes which made it even more exciting for the kids.