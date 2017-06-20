Indore: Christian members stage protest at police station

Mhow: Members of Christian community from Mhow on Sunday staged a protest in front of Mhow police station and demanded immediate arrest of the accused who allegedly manhandled the Father.

Community members alleged that one Laurence Francis locked the local church on Sunday morning. When the members reached the church, they found the church main entrance locked. They immediately reached place of Father Patrick, who informed them that four days back Francis had manhandled him over some issues.

When the community members came to know about incident, they immediately rushed to Mhow police station and demanded to register a case against Francis.

Following the protest, the police registered a case against Francis under Section 294, 327, 323, 506 and 34 of IPC and arrested him.

On the other hand, Francis claimed that he sought to know the details of annual accounts but Father Patrick was trying to avoid him. He claimed that church is getting several lakhs as donation and also foreign funds.