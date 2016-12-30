Indore: Christian College law students likely to be transferred

Indore: Law students of Indore Christian College could be transferred to other institutes if an inspection by Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya (DAVV) at this minority college found running out of the prescribed lines.

“The DAVV would be conducting pre-affiliation inspection at the college shortly. If the inspection report is adverse, then the college may not be granted affiliation for law course and its students pursuing the course could be transferred to other colleges,” said registrar VK Singh.

This college had been objecting to pre-affiliation stating that it had minority status and recognition from Bar Council of India (BCI) to run law courses. But the DAVV was adamant on renewing affiliation only after conducting inspection to review facilities, infrastructure and available faculty at the college.

This led to dispute between the college and the university and the latter denied exams to law students of the former.

The college moved Indore bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court that in turn directed the university to permit students of the college to take exams and subsequently announce their results.

After the results were announced, the university constituted a committee for inspection of the college but the college denied allowing the committee members to conduct inspection on its campus.

The committee informed the university about this after which the matter again reached the court.

The court in its recent ordered denied giving any relief to the college on inspection issue. The court stated that the college would have to undergo inspection by the university for renewal of its affiliation.

Following the court’s order, the college agreed to allow the university’s team to hold inspection on its campus.

KOTHARI COLLEGE CASE: PROBE REPORT EXPECTED IN TWO DAYS

Probe report into a complaint of scholarship fraud by Kothari College of Management Science and Technology is expected to be submitted in the DAVV in two days. Registrar VK Singh said that the committee constituted to probe into the matter had informed the university that it would submit its report within two days.

An ex-employee of the College had filed the complaint with Lokayukta police alleging that the college siphoned off crore of rupees meant for funding education of students belonging to SC/ST and OBC categories by showing fake admissions.

The Lokayukta police forwarded the compliant to Department of Higher Education (DHE) on whose instructions DAVV constituted committee to probe into the allegation.

The varsity will forward the report to the DHE with its recommendation.

“A case of fraud will be registered against the college if the complaint was found true,” said Singh. The university may also withdraw affiliation to the college if it was found indulged in scholarship fraud.

SHARMA TRANSFERRED TO DAVV

Barkatullah University deputy registrar Anil Sharma has been transferred to DAVV. He was moved to BU from DAVV about two years ago. Now, he has been transferred back to the DAVV. Similarly, DAVV deputy registrar Yeshwant Patel has been moved to BU. He served in DAVV for two years.