Indore: Chrism Mass held at Red Church under Holy Week

Indore: Catholic churches held Chrism Mass, a religious service, at Red Church on Monday. The mass is held during Holy Week that begins from Palm Sunday and concludes on Easter in every catholic diocese.

During the mass, all the priests, deacons and representatives of diocesan community gathered around Bishop Chacko who blessed them with holy oil. “We use three types of oils that are named as oil of catechumens, holy chrism oil and oil of sick, because these are essential for us,” Bishop Chacko said at the religious service. He further said that holy oils are preserved in a container that is allotted a special place in every church.

Concluding his address, Bishop Chacko said, “When blessed these oils become holy and are considered precious gifts from God to church, signifying cleansing and strengthening, healing and comfort, and the life-giving grace of the Holy Spirit.”

“In ancient times, oil was also poured on the head of the guests as a sign of hospitality, but we cannot afford that anymore,” Fr John Paul told Free Press. He said that prophets and other holy people were anointed with olive oil and they in turn anointed kings.

“These oils are important for us from the perspective of health, wellness and ceremonies,” Paul said.

Explaining the use of oil of catechumens, Fr Sumit Tahir told Free Press that it is used in sacramental rituals of Catholic churches like baptism rites, blessing of churches, alters and the vessels used during the holy mass.

He further said that holy chrism oil is used during the ordination of a priest (the sacrament of holy orders) and the consecration of bishops. “Oil of the sick is used for sacrament of anointing of the sick,” Fr Simon Raj remarked. He said that according to Catholic faith, through this sacrament, God blesses sick person with grace and strength to bear the illness or infirmity.

“Chrism and other oils are no longer ordinary ointments,” Raj said while explaining the importance of blessings on oils. Talking about the importance of the ceremony, Fr Annad said, “Chrism Mass reminds us of our oneness with Jesus Christ through our being.” He explained that this is a key moment in which unity of Bishop with his priests is renewed. “Not only the priests but the faithfuls are also encouraged to participate in this ceremony,” Fr Annad added.