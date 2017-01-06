Indore: Choithram School, Restoring traditions and tales through theatre

Indore: Pragya Girls School principal Bhavana Pujari witnessed dramatisation of folk tales of India, UK and Australia at Choithram School recently. Students of class III dramatised the folk tales – ‘The Mouse Becomes a Tiger’ of India, ‘Little Red Riding Hood’ of UK and ‘Tiddalick the Frog’ of Australia with appropriate sound effects and props. Pujari also viewed the exhibition of stick puppets and masks prepared by class II and III students pertaining to their favourite character from the folk tales they had read. Guest appreciated efforts of the students in speaking eloquently and enacting their roles with poise and perfection. She called the activity a wonderful endeavour for the skill development of students. The students had carried out these activities as a part of their curriculum activity ‘Folklore Galore’.