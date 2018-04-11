Indore: Choithram School North Campus holds graduation ceremony

Indore: Graduation ceremony was organised at Choithram School North Campus for tiny tots who have moved from kindergarten to formal schooling on Tuesday. It was a moment of joy and pride for parents to see their children dressed up in graduation robes and hats.

The event was a perfect blend of cultural extravaganza wherein some junior students expressed their feelings and experiences of Montessori days. School principal UK Jha addressed parents and shed light upon importance of education.

He presented certificates to students and congratulated parents on graduation of their children from Montessori to formal primary education. He also appreciated Montessori in-charge Veera Mhase and her team of teachers for their efforts in grooming students. The program was conducted by Montessori teachers. Primary in-charge Namrata Talreja graced the occasion.