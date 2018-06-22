Indore: Chief medical and health officer’s vehicle stolen from his house

Indore: The government vehicle of chief medical and health officer Dr HN Nayak was stolen from his residence in Annapurna police station about 3 am on Thursday. Dr Nayak discovered the incident when he moved out of the house to attend a function of International Day of Yoga Thursday morning.

Later, the car was found in abandoned state near Sirpur Lake. According to Dr Nayak, his car was stolen from his house on Wednesday night. “I learnt about the theft when my driver told me that car is missing. Then, police complaint was lodged,” he said.

The police recovered the vehicle lying abandoned near Sirpur Lake. The police have registered a case against unidentified people and started investigation. The incident has put the police and intelligence officials on toes as the vehicle of CMHO will be part of PM’s programme to be held in city on June 23. Now, the officials will take extra care during the event to be held at Nehru Stadium.