Indore: Chhavni general council meet held

Mhow: The general council meeting of Chhavni concluded on Tuesday at the council office under the leadership of council president and station commander Brig Rajesh Negi. This meeting had discussions about the cost of the programmes to be organised and the gift items on Republic Day. The council also gave suggestions of technical evaluation of the programmes organised at Bahar.

In this meeting CEO of the council Rajendra Pawar was also present. On this occasion president of Chhavni council told the elected members that ‘there’s a need of development in the Chhavni area. We will develop it but we need project plans from you for the development of Bahar and we’ll work on it and try to get the fund from Lucknow. There are many places in Bahar which can be developed but for that we all have to put efforts’.

In the meeting the proposal of 7 per cent increase in dearness allowance was kept in front of the council workers. It should be noted that the old bus stand located near station road is not repaired and now the council is proposing a new bus stand. There are many incomplete projects of the council going on since long. The construction of the council hospital is going on at an extremely slow pace.